Baaba Maal is United Nations’ newest Goodwill Ambassador

The Grammy Award-winning musician Baaba Maal has been appointed a new Goodwill Ambassador by the United Nations.

Maal will become an honorary spokesperson representing the UN’s interests, raising awareness and mobilising support.

“Being made a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador opens up new possibilities for me,” the musician and Mumford & Sons collaborator said of the role. “I’ll use my music and influence to fight desertification, land degradation, and gender inequality. Let’s work together to achieve land degradation neutrality by 2030!”

Prior to his promotion, he was a Land Ambassador with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

Proud to serve as a @UNCCD Goodwill Ambassador! I'll use my music & influence to fight desertification, land degradation, and gender inequality. Let's work together to achieve land degradation neutrality by 2030! 🌍 #UNited4Land pic.twitter.com/vBHQ3Sb02w — Baaba Maal (@baabamaal) April 17, 2023

He was honoured alongside fellow Land Ambassador, the Malian singer, actress and environmental activist Inna Modja.

Join me in congratulating @baabamaal and @Innamodja on their appointment as @UNCCD #GoodwillAmbassadors! We look forward to working with them towards a sustainable future and achieving land degradation neutrality. #UNited4Land Learn more: https://t.co/pXMO5cZMSI pic.twitter.com/D1goqUImCM — Ibrahim Thiaw (@ibrahimthiaw) April 17, 2023

His humanitarian work is expansive outside of the United Nations. His music champions themes like migration, technology, and, generational conflict. They’re explored in his environmental work as president of the Naan-K Trust, where he helps develop solar irrigation projects in his hometown of Podor.

“It is always difficult to achieve change, there are always struggles and obstacles, but this is not a reason to not try,” the Podor-born star said, speaking about his resilience in making the world a better place. “If you play your role and someone else plays their role and you work together it can make things happen”

In a recent interview, he told NME why he seeks uplifts African stories: “Sometimes, when people picture Africa, of course, there are problems. However, we also have the beauty of the continent, and we want to be heard. If your face, your name, your music can help for that to arrive in the right places, it’s an honour.”

Baaba Maal released his 14th album, ‘Being’, on March 31 ahead of a one-off concert at The Barbican in London on May 30. You can book your tickets here.