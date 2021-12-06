Babeheaven share breezy new single ‘Don’t Wake Me’

Babeheaven have shared ‘Don’t Wake Me’, some of their first new material since the release of their debut album ‘Home For Now’ last year.

‘Don’t Wake Me’ follows the October release of ‘The Hours‘ and arrives with the London band’s announcement of new US tour dates in 2022.

Babeheaven singer Nancy Andersen said of the new single: “‘Don’t Wake Me’ is a song about feeling connected – in some ways to our belongings and some to our loved ones. I’ve gotten to the point in my life that when I go home (to my family home) it doesn’t really feel like home anymore. So lyrically, I was thinking about the feeling of home, home being with someone you love and the positions one accumulates in life.”

Advertisement

The band have also shared details of US dates next year. UK dates are yet to be announced.

Babeheaven’s US tour 2022 is as follows:

APRIL

15 – Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

16 – Theatre Fairmount, Montreal, QC

18 – Royale, Boston, MA

19 – Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn, NY

20 – Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA

22 – 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

23 – Cat’s Cradle, Raleigh, NC

24 – Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, GA

25 – Mercy Lounge, Nashville, TN

27 – Republic, New Orleans, LA

Babeheaven are described in a press release as being fronted by “two creatives united by a similar outlook on life and the organic nature of true creativity [Nancy Andersen and James Travis].

“Introduced to one another aged 13, they stayed in touch and found their lives colliding once more as adults. Both with musical tendencies handed down from their fathers – Nancy’s a commercial jingle writer, Jamie’s the founder of Rough Trade Records – the pair soon found themselves working on tracks every evening, initially as part of a wider group but soon just the two of them when they realised how much they had in common.”

Advertisement

Their debut album ‘Home For Now’ was released in November 2020.