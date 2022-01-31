Baby Keem unveils ‘Melodic Blue’ tour dates

Baby Keem has unveiled details of his 2022 tour dates.
The ‘Melodic Blue’ tour will see Baby Keem hit the road this spring for a North American tour in support of his debut album.
The rapper took to social media last week to announce the tour, which will begin on March 7 in Cincinnati and will continue through New York, Atlanta, New Orleans an Chicago before concluding with an appearance at Coachella on April 22.
Tickets for the 28-date run are are available here. You can see the full list of dates below.
tix available now. 🙂
presale code “MELBLU”https://t.co/sVTlxa2sLN pic.twitter.com/sYSpmxhsSH
— baby keem (@babykeem) January 27, 2022
Baby Keem Tour Dates
MARCH
7 – Cincinnati – Bogart’s
8 – Detroit– Saint Andrew’s Hall
10 – Pittsburgh – Stage AE
11 – Columbus – Newport Music Hall
13 – New York – Terminal 5
14 – Providence – Fete Music Hall
15 – Baltimore – Baltimore Soundstage
17 – Norfolk – The NorVa
18 – Charlotte – The Underground
20 – Atlanta – Tabernacle Atlanta
22 – Orlando – The Beacham
23 – St. Petersburg – Jannus Live
24 – Ft. Lauderdale – Revolution Live
26 – New Orleans – BUKU Music + Art Project
27 – Nashville – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
29 – St. Louis – The Pageant
30 – Chicago – Concord Music Hall
APRIL
1 – Milwaukee – The Rave
2 – Minneapolis – The Fillmore Minneapolis
5 – Denver – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
6 – Salt Lake City – The Depot
8 – Tempe – Marquee Theatre
9 – Las Vegas – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
12 – Seattle – The Showbox
13 – Portland – Roseland Theater
15 – Indio – Coachella
18 – San Francisco – The Warfield
22 – Indio – Coachella
Reviewing his debut album, NME said: “While many have fired accusations of nepotism towards Keem during his early rise, it’s heartening to see him not use his mentor as too much of a crutch on ‘The Melodic Blue’. He doesn’t try to escape Kendrick’s [Lamar’s] influence either, openly admitting on ‘range brothers’ that “the shoes I fill are huge,” while on ‘family ties’ he says he’s grateful that Lamar “opened up doors” for him.
“Which of the many styles Keem decides to make his own in the future, is anyone’s guess, but on this occasion, ‘The Melodic Blue’ offers a confident and fully-realised project, one that shows that he continues to be difficult to pigeonhole.”
Keem was included in the NME 100 for 2021, praised for his “matter-of-fact delivery, cocky storytelling and infectiously simple choruses”.