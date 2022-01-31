Baby Keem unveils ‘Melodic Blue’ tour dates

Baby Keem has unveiled details of his 2022 tour dates.

The ‘Melodic Blue’ tour will see Baby Keem hit the road this spring for a North American tour in support of his debut album.

The rapper took to social media last week to announce the tour, which will begin on March 7 in Cincinnati and will continue through New York, Atlanta, New Orleans an Chicago before concluding with an appearance at Coachella on April 22.

Tickets for the 28-date run are are available here. You can see the full list of dates below.

Baby Keem Tour Dates

MARCH

7 – Cincinnati – Bogart’s

8 – Detroit– Saint Andrew’s Hall

10 – Pittsburgh – Stage AE

11 – Columbus – Newport Music Hall

13 – New York – Terminal 5

14 – Providence – Fete Music Hall

15 – Baltimore – Baltimore Soundstage

17 – Norfolk – The NorVa

18 – Charlotte – The Underground

20 – Atlanta – Tabernacle Atlanta

22 – Orlando – The Beacham

23 – St. Petersburg – Jannus Live

24 – Ft. Lauderdale – Revolution Live

26 – New Orleans – BUKU Music + Art Project

27 – Nashville – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

29 – St. Louis – The Pageant

30 – Chicago – Concord Music Hall



APRIL

1 – Milwaukee – The Rave

2 – Minneapolis – The Fillmore Minneapolis

5 – Denver – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

6 – Salt Lake City – The Depot

8 – Tempe – Marquee Theatre

9 – Las Vegas – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

12 – Seattle – The Showbox

13 – Portland – Roseland Theater

15 – Indio – Coachella

18 – San Francisco – The Warfield

22 – Indio – Coachella

Reviewing his debut album, NME said: “While many have fired accusations of nepotism towards Keem during his early rise, it’s heartening to see him not use his mentor as too much of a crutch on ‘The Melodic Blue’. He doesn’t try to escape Kendrick’s [Lamar’s] influence either, openly admitting on ‘range brothers’ that “the shoes I fill are huge,” while on ‘family ties’ he says he’s grateful that Lamar “opened up doors” for him.

“Which of the many styles Keem decides to make his own in the future, is anyone’s guess, but on this occasion, ‘The Melodic Blue’ offers a confident and fully-realised project, one that shows that he continues to be difficult to pigeonhole.”

Keem was included in the NME 100 for 2021, praised for his “matter-of-fact delivery, cocky storytelling and infectiously simple choruses”.