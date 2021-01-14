Baby Queen heads to the seaside in ‘Raw Thoughts’ video

Baby Queen has shared the video for her new song ‘Raw Thoughts’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The track is the NME 100 star’s first of 2021 and follows last year’s ‘Medicine’ EP, which was her debut EP.

The video sees Baby Queen – aka Bella Latham – head to the seaside with a group of friends, rollerskating, partying and dancing around Margate’s Dreamland.

“‘Raw Thoughts’ is probably the most important song I’ve released to date because it’s actually the song that catalysed what has become the sound of Baby Queen,” Latham explained in a press release.

“I wrote it near the beginning of 2018 (earlier than any Baby Queen song that has been, or most likely ever will be released) and it sort of came to me like a gift from heaven. I had been on one of the biggest nights out of my entire life and had woken up dreadfully hungover. I think up until that very point in my life, I didn’t know what partying was. I was incredibly innocent and naïve, and this was the moment everything changed for me.”

She continued: “I had been going through a terrible breakup, and discovering partying was like discovering freedom. I was going to places my ex had never been, I was meeting people they would never meet and doing things that would make their skin crawl. I think I fell in love with the danger of it. I had realised that I could do or be whoever I wanted to be, even though the only thing I wanted was to be loved by them again.

“The song came out like word vomit the next day. I was partly thrilled, partly coming down and partly ashamed of myself for what felt like a betrayal of innocence. ‘Raw Thoughts’ is an amalgamation of every feeling. It’s euphoria bleeding into my deep sadness. It sounds like the moment everything changes, because without my knowing it at the time, it was. This song felt like the only way to start 2021.”

Earlier this week, Courtney Love praised Latham on Instagram, saying she had “just discovered” the musician.

“Lyrics SO good. Death and guns and beating the gay kids up, it doesn’t happen to you so why give a fuck. And ALL of ‘Pretty Girl Lie’. ‘Want Me’ immaculate. Shitty French accent has me laughing so hard..,” she captioned a live video of Latham performing ‘Internet Religion’.

“Choruses SO good. Visuals SO good. Compositions, ok, not perfect but for a lone girl just starting? Better than anyone else’s lately. Fuck YES.”

In a four-star review of the ‘Medicine’ EP, NME said: “Latham has moulded her own distinctive sound free from comparison and establishes herself as one of the most exciting, fresh voices in British pop.”