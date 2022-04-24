Baby Queen releases new single ‘Colours Of You’ from Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’

Baby Queen has released new single ‘Colours Of You’ taken from the official soundtrack to Netflix’s Heartstopper – check it out below.

The dreamy pop track is the first new material from Baby Queen since the release of 2021’s “underdog’s anthem” ‘Wannabe’.

The song was written specifically for Netflix’s coming-of-age teen romance series Heartstopper.

“To be asked to be a part of a story as beautiful and culturally important as Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper was unbelievable, and still feels completely surreal,” said Baby Queen (real name Bella Latham) in a statement.

Listen to ‘Colours Of You’ below.

“‘Colours Of You’ is a song I wrote about one of the lead character’s journeys through the discovery and acceptance of his own sexuality. The song means a lot to me and is different to a lot of the music people have heard from me before, so I feel like I get to show a different side to myself as an artist and a writer,” she added.

Speaking about the show on social media, Latham wrote: “This story is so important. I wish I’d been able to watch a show like this when I was younger, because it would have made a difference to the way I looked at myself and my own sexuality. But I am so happy that it exists now.”

Baby Queen is currently on a tour of the UK ahead of an appearance at The Great Escape Festival and a support tour with Olivia Rodrigo. Check out the remaining dates below and get tickets here.

April

24 Newcastle, The Cluny

27 London, Electric Ballroom

MAY

01 Sound City, Liverpool

12-14 The Great Escape, Brighton

JUNE

29 Cork, Ireland – Live At The Marquee (w/ Olivia Rodrigo)

30 Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park (w/ Olivia Rodrigo)

JULY

02 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow (w/ Olivia Rodrigo)

03 Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester (w/ Olivia Rodrigo)

04 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham (w/ Olivia Rodrigo)

06 London, UK – Eventim Apollo (w/ Olivia Rodrigo)

07 London, UK – Eventim Apollo (w/ Olivia Rodrigo)