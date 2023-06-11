Baby Queen returns with ‘Dream Girl’, the first single from her debut album

Baby Queen has returned with ‘Dream Girl’, a new single and the first taster of her upcoming debut album.

The track follows the singer’s 2022 songs ‘Nobody Really Cares’ and ‘Colours Of You’, the latter of which appeared on the soundtrack to Netflix show Heartstopper.

Those two tracks were the artist’s first new music since the release of 2021’s “underdog’s anthem” ‘Wannabe’, and she has now looked forward to her as-yet-unannounced debut album with the release of ‘Dream Girl’.

Discussing ‘Dream Girl’, which concerns an unrequited love the singer had for a woman in a relationship with a man, Baby Queen said: “I actually had, like, heart palpitations over it. When I first started making music, I was like, ‘No one can know that I’m bisexual. I have to keep it a secret’. I just don’t give a fuck anymore.”

Watch the video for the new single below.

Baby Queen spent a lot of 2022 on a support tour with Olivia Rodrigo, while the cast of Heartstopper joined Baby Queen on stage for her performance of ‘Colours Of You’ at a headline show in London.

“To be asked to be a part of a story as beautiful and culturally important as Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper was unbelievable, and still feels completely surreal,” she said about recording ‘Colours Of You’ for the show.

Re-visit NME Radar’s 2021 interview with Baby Queen here. “It’s important for pop music to be saying something right now,” she said.