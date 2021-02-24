Listen to Baby Queen’s powerful new single ‘These Drugs’

Baby Queen has shared a powerful new single ‘These Drugs’ – you can watch the video for it below.

The track is the NME 100 star’s second of 2021 and follows last month’s ‘Raw Thoughts’ and last year’s ‘Medicine’ EP, which was her debut EP.

The video sees Baby Queen – aka Bella Latham – singing honestly about a powerful subject matter in various different bathrooms as she cries: “I don’t wanna do drugs anymore/ If you saw me through the eyes of a bathroom stall/ Your skin would crawl“.

“I wrote this song when I was in a really bad place which was characterised mostly by this idea that I wasn’t a good person and didn’t deserve good things,” she explained.

“I think for so long, there were so many parts of myself that I was refusing to acknowledge or pay attention to, and when you ignore your own pain or refuse to face up to your mistakes, you can get yourself into a self-destructive cycle, which is ultimately what ended up happening. I think escapism is necessary, and we all find our escape in different places, but some are just healthier than others.”

She continued: “I knew I was taking a risk when I decided to be so uncomfortably honest in these lyrics, but I also knew I had to share this story with people because we all have a monkey on our back and self-destruction is a stranger to nobody. I really want people to know that there is a better life waiting for them should they choose it.

“If you can learn to like yourself and learn to understand and accept every part of yourself (even the darkest ones), then you won’t feel the need to run away. You really do have the strength to build the life you want to live, and I think I can be proof of that to somebody.”

In a four-star review of the ‘Medicine’ EP, NME previously said: “Latham has moulded her own distinctive sound free from comparison and establishes herself as one of the most exciting, fresh voices in British pop.”

