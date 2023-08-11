Babymetal announce collaboration with Tom Morello ‘METALI!!’

Babymetal have announced a new collaboration with Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello titled ‘METALI!!’.

The track marks the first new song by the newly reborn group which now consists of Su-Metal, Moametal and Momometal. According to a press release, the track is very up-tempo and was created with the idea of a summer festival taking place in a metal village where everyone forms a circle to celebrate the festival.

Speaking of the track, Morello shared: “I am a big fan of Babymetal, a band that is both power rocking and constantly surprising with dizzying musical twists and turns. I’ve been trying to work with them for some time and when they sent me the demo of ‘METALI!!’ I knew I could rock that shit like crazy!”

‘METALI!!’ is set for release on August 18. The track comes fresh off off of the heels of Babymetal’s collaboration with rapper Lil Uzi Vert titled ‘The End’.

The group previously announced that they will embark on an intimate UK tour this November.

They are due to play two headline shows at London’s Roundhouse to kick off the intimate run before playing The Civic at The Halls in Wolverhampton. Fans can buy and sell tickets for the gigs at global marketplace, viagogo here.

These shows will be the first time the band’s new line-up has performed in the UK. Earlier this year, Babymetal added former Girls Planet 999 contestant Momoko Okazaki to the group following the departure of original member Yuimetal – real name Yui Mizuno – in 2018.

Okazaki had been a member of a trio of backup dancers, known as Avengers, since 2019 and has adopted the stage name Momometal as part of the “reborn Babymetal”.

Babymetal are also set to perform at this year’s Louder Than Life festival, which is set to take place in Louisville, Kentucky at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center from September 21 to 24.

The festival will be headlined by Foo Fighters, Green Day and Avenged Sevenfold. Other musicians set to perform include Weezer, Queens Of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit and more.