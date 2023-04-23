Babymetal announce intimate 2023 UK shows

Babymetal have announced an intimate UK tour for later this year – check out dates below and grab tickets here.

Babymetal are due to play two headline shows at London’s Roundhouse to kick off the intimate run before playing The Civic at The Halls in Wolverhampton.

Tickets for the shows went on sale Friday (April 21) and are available to purchase here.

Babymetal will play:

NOVEMBER

27 – The Roundhouse, London

28 – The Roundhouse, London

29 – The Civic at The Halls, Wolverhampton

These shows will be the first time the new lineup of the band performs in the UK. Earlier this month, Babymetal added former Girls Planet 999 contestant Momoko Okazaki to the group following the departure of original member Yuimetal – real name Yui Mizuno – in 2018.

Okazaki had been a member of a trio of backup dancers, known as Avengers, since 2019 and will adopt the stage name Momometal as part of the “reborn Babymetal”.

Babymetal are also set to perform at this year’s Louder Than Life festival, which is set to take place in Louisville, Kentucky at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center from September 21 to 24.

The festival will be headlined by Foo Fighters, Green Day and Avenged Sevenfold. Other musicians set to perform include Weezer, Queens Of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit and more.

Babymetal will also go on their first-ever headlining tour of Asia and Australia in May and June this year, as part of their 2023 world tour. The tour will include five shows in Southeast Asia and three performances across Australia.

Last month, the group released their fourth album ‘The Other One’, their second since Yuimetal left the group.

The concept record featured the singles ‘Metal Kingdom’, ‘Monochrome’ and ‘Divine Attack – Shingeki’ and was based on “ten separate parallel worlds that Babymetal discovered,” while being “sealed” away from the real world after a successful ten-year career.