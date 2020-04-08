News Music News

BABYMETAL announce ‘Stay Home, Stay Metal’ virtual gigs: “Let’s mosh’sh at home!”

The virtual gigs will take place later this week

Elizabeth Aubrey
Babymetal - Credit: Getty

BABYMETAL have become the latest musicians to announce a series of virtual gigs as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Japanese metal band have announced the two virtual performances will take place on April 10 and 11 at 8pm JST (12pm BST) at the Tokyo Dome. The performances will be streamed on Youtube.

Advertising the “Stay Home, Stay Metal” gigs on Twitter, BABYMETAL described the first gig as “the red night” whilst the second will be “the black night.”

They added: “Let’s mosh’sh at home!” You can see the post below.

Last year, BABYMETAL’s Su-Metal and Moametal sat down with NME to discuss their third album ‘Metal Galaxy’, which arrived last October.

“I feel that this album is the first step to the future of metal,” Su-Metal said. “Also this album reflects our determination of how we will move forward.”

Reviewing ‘Metal Galaxy’ last year, NME said: “From the brief flamenco break in the pummelling ‘Night Night Burn’ and the doomy guttural rumblings of ‘In The Name Of’ to the horns-up thrash anthemics of ‘Distortion’, ‘Metal Galaxy’ is a wild ride that, through its sheer energy, is somehow infectiously accessible.”

