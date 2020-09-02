Babymetal announce two new live albums coming next week

Babymetal have announced the release of two full-length live albums arriving next week.
Both of the albums, titled ‘Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day-1]’ and ‘[Day-2]’ will be released next Wednesday (September 9) via Cooking Vinyl.
Recorded at shows in January at Japan’s Makuhari Messe, the sets are also available as a Blu-ray and DVD.
The tracklisting for both albums is as follows:
DAY ONE
01. Future Metal
02. Da Da Dance
03. Elevator Girl
04. Shanti Shanti Shanti
05. Oh! Majinai
06. Yava!
07. Brand New Day
08. Gimme Chocolate!!
09. Megitsune
10. Night Night Burn!
11. The One
12. Road of Resistance
DAY TWO
01. In The Name Of
02. Distortion
03. Pa Pa Ya!!
04. Karate
05. Kagerou
06. BxMxC
07. Syncopation
08. Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!
09. Starlight
10. Shine
11. Arkadia
12. Ijime, Dame, Zettai
Babymetal’s live plans for 2020 were scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic, including a planned set at this year’s Download Festival.
They instead took part in a virtual edition of the metal festival, which was headlined by Iron Maiden, Kiss and System Of A Down.
In April, they also announced a series of virtual gigs called “Stay Home, Stay Metal”.
Last year, the band’s Su-Metal and Moametal sat down with NME to discuss their third album ‘Metal Galaxy’, which arrived last October.
Reviewing ‘Metal Galaxy’ last year, NME said: “From the brief flamenco break in the pummelling ‘Night Night Burn’ and the doomy guttural rumblings of ‘In The Name Of’ to the horns-up thrash anthemics of ‘Distortion’, ‘Metal Galaxy’ is a wild ride that, through its sheer energy, is somehow infectiously accessible.”