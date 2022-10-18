Babymetal announced as guests on Sabaton’s UK and European tour

Babymetal have been confirmed as the support for Sabaton‘s upcoming 2023 tour – see dates below and find tickets here.

The news comes as the Japanese duo announced details of a new album called ‘The Other One’ earlier this month, bringing their hiatus to an end.

Babymetal will join Finnish metal band Lordi on the UK and European leg of Sabaton’s ‘Tour To End All Tours’. The 2023 dates kick off in Leeds in April, finishing up in Kuopio in Finland on May 20.

“We are extremely happy to welcome Babymetal to our already much anticipated tour in Europe 2023,” Sabaton bassist Pär Sundström said in a statement. “The energy and power of this band will for sure make each night something special.”

Frontman Joakim Brodén added: “If there ever was a band that would break all the rules, it’s Babymetal with the power and precision to deliver a full-on heavy metal show! It’s not our first rodeo together, expect nothing but excellence from BABYMETAL!”

THE TIME HAS COME to announce @babymetal_japan as our special guests for the EU leg of The Tour To End All Tours. Our friends @lordiofficial will also be opening every show, setting the atmosphere! GOT YOUR TICKETS YET? Book them now & don’t miss out 👉 https://t.co/2Z7qvwswqd pic.twitter.com/0Ykh0lArMQ — Sabaton (@sabaton) October 18, 2022

Sabaton’s ‘Tour To End All Tours’ is in support of their 10th studio album, ‘The War To End All Wars’, which was released in March. Brodén previously appeared as a guest on the track ‘Oh! MAJINAI’ from Babymetal’s 2019 album ‘Metal Galaxy’ and has appeared on stage with the duo in Japan.

Babymetal’s ‘The Other One’ will be released on March 24, 2023 and can be pre-ordered here. Five pre-release digital singles are set to be released prior to the album, with one streaming in each of October, November, January, February and March.

Tickets for the 2023 tour will be on sale at 10am on October 21 – find them here.

Sabaton’s ‘Tour To End All Tours’ 2023:

APRIL 2023

14 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

15 – OVO Arena Wembley, London, UK

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

18 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK

21 – Zénith Paris La Villette, Paris, France

22 – Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany

24 – Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany

25 – Rockhal Main Hall, Esch/Alzette, Luxembourg

28 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

29 – Oslo Spektrum, Norway

30 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

MAY 2023

2 – ZAG Arena, Hanover, Germany

3 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

5 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

6 – Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig, Germany

7 – Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

9 – Atlas Arena, Łódź, Poland

10 – Arena Ostrava, Ostrava, Czech Republic

12 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

13 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

15 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

18 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia

19 – Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

20 – Kuopio-Halli, Finland