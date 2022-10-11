Babymetal end hiatus with announcement of new album ‘The Other One’

Babymetal have announced details of a new album called ‘The Other One’, bringing their hiatus to an end.

Last year, the band celebrated celebrated their 10-year anniversary, announcing in August 2021 that they would “disappear from our sight” later in the year.

It was in April of this year that the band resurfaced, teasing today’s date (October 10) in a Twitter video that said: “On Oct. 10, 2021, a decade after Babymetal descended upon this earth, their 10-year-old legend was sealed from the world.

“Fossilised metal spirits left the dystopian world where chaos still continues and are still in the midst of traveling the Metal Galaxy. However, with the advent of the virtual world METALVERSE, a new chapter is about to begin.

“Through the METALVERSE, a restoration project called THE OTHER ONE will reveal a side of Babymetal we never knew existed. This is the ‘other’ story of Babymetal.”

‘The Other One’ will be released on March 24, 2023 and can be pre-ordered here. Five pre-release digital singles set to be released prior to the album, with one streaming in each of October, November, January, February and March.

A press release says that each song of the 10-track album represents “a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they have discovered.”

The group’s 10-year anniversary celebrations included a ‘best of’ compilation album and a run of 10 live shows at Tokyo’s Budokan Arena, which took place between January and April 2021.

To celebrate the release of ‘The Other One’, the band will now play two gigs at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Tokyo on January 28 and 29 next year, dubbed ‘BABYMETAL RETURNS – THE OTHER ONE’.

Prior to their hiatus, 2020 saw Babymetal share two live releases, titled ‘Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day-1]’ and ‘[Day-2]’, recorded during the touring cycle for Babymetal’s 2019 album ‘Metal Galaxy’.