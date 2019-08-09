BABYMETAL reveal full tracklist and special guests for new album ‘Metal Galaxy’

The Japanese pop-metal superstars' new LP arrives in October

BABYMETAL have shared the full tracklist and a cast of guests for their upcoming third album ‘Metal Galaxy’, which is released on October 11.

The album features vocalist Alissa White-Gluz of Swedish melodic death metal band Arch Enemy, Thai rapper F.HERO, Joakim Brodén of power metal outfit Sabaton and Polyphia guitarists Tim Henson and Scott LePage.

The full tracklist for ‘Metal Galaxy’ is as follows:

‘FUTURE METAL’ ‘DA DA DANCE’ (feat. Tak Matsumoto) ‘Elevator Girl’ (English version) ‘Shanti Shanti Shanti’ ‘Oh! MAJINAI’ (feat. Joakim Brodén) ‘Brand New Day’ (feat. Tim Henson and Scott LePage) ‘Night Night Burn!’ ‘IN THE NAME OF’ ‘Distortion’ (feat. Alissa White-Gluz) ‘PA PA YA!!’ (feat. F .HERO) ‘Kagerou’ ‘Starlight’ ‘Shine’ ‘Arkadia’

A statement from the band says: “The new album expresses Light & Darkness, emotions like duality and ambivalence, and ‘new metal’ created by various chemical reactions as other entities evolved and expanded in this album.

“Just like the Sun and the Moon changes the appearance of this world with its daylight and moonlight, with evermore new type of various sound, their music paints the metal galaxy in different colours.”

Drum ‘n’ bass inspired single ‘Elevator Girl’ was revealed in May, the first taste of the new record. Speaking to NME at this year’s Glastonbury, the band’s Su-Metal said: “There’s a shift and a change in how we’ve matured to becoming adults. ‘Elevator Girl’ represents our maturity.”

She continued: “For the next album, we’re facing a lot of new challenges. ‘Elevator Girl’ represents me becoming an adult and the new metal that we have created. Our album is like a toybox with a different mixture of songs in there. ‘Elevator Girl’ is just one of those songs in the mix.”

The Japanese band parted ways with founding member Yui Mizuno (AKA Yuimetal) back in October, and last released an album in the form of ‘Metal Resistance’