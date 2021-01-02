BABYMETAL to celebrate 10th anniversary with 10 shows at Tokyo’s Budokan Arena

BABYMETAL have announced they will play 10 shows at Tokyo’s Budokan Arena later this month.

The concerts, which are set to kick off on January 19, will celebrate the pop metal sensation’s 10-year anniversary as a band.

While much of the world has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which in turn has left the live music industry in disarray in most countries, Japan’s commendable efforts in controlling virus means these shows can take place.

Six of BABYMETAL’s 10 concerts have been announced so far, beginning with a pair of shows on January 19 and 20. The next four shows will take place February 16, 17, 19 and 20, with details on the remaining four gigs still to be revealed.

BABYMETAL’s Moametal told Billboard Japan: “I consider the Budokan shows as the period we properly display everything we’ve gained in our journey over the past 10 years, and our gratitude to everyone who encountered us along the way.”

Even with Japan’s low number of coronavirus cases, there will be several restrictions in place at the concerts in order to create a safe environment.

Fans will have their temperatures checked at the door and be required to wear face masks at all times in the venue. Additionally, gig-goers are being asked to refrain from cheering loudly or talking in an effort to contain any spread of the coronavirus.

Tickets will only be sold for half of the Budokan’s capacity, with seats being spaced out throughout the venue to implement social distancing. You can purchase tickets via the band’s official website.

Meanwhile, BABYMETAL released a new best of album last month to celebrate a decade as a band.

The new album arrived in 10 different editions, each including a standard edition of the album alongside a special additional disc.