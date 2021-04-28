Babymetal to release limited edition trading cards as NFT

Babymetal are releasing a set of limited edition trading cards as an NFT.

The pack will be available via a WAX Blockchain for 72 hours from May 6 here and will cost £71.70 ($100) each.

There will be 1000 packs in total, with 10 trading cards in each. According to a statement, each card “represents all 10 episodes of the Metal Resistance – the 10 chapters of the band that have unfolded since their inception a decade ago.

“All of those chapters are explored in the band’s recent best-of album: ’10 Babymetal Years’ – the first ultimate collection of highlights taken from the band’s three studio albums, ‘Babymetal’ (2014), ‘Metal Resistance’ (2016), and ‘Metal Galaxy (2019).”

As NME explained in a recent blog, NFTs “act like digital gold bars, rare trading cards or paintings kept in safe storage – they’re kept on the blockchain (basically a Cloud for financial assets, but where everyone with an account keeps a note of what you own) in your name but you can only sell or trade them as collectibles.”

BABYMETAL released a new best-of album earlier this year to celebrate a decade as a band.

The new collection arrived in 10 different editions, each including a standard edition of the album alongside a special additional disc.

Reviewing their 2019 album, ‘Metal Galaxy’ NME said: “Pop-meets-hard-rock sensations Babymetal, who lace sugar-sweet hooks with speed-metal and rave rhythms, have proven divisive among the rock community.

“Yet the pure hedonism of their sound, and the theatrical rush of their highly-choreographed, pyro-driven live shows, have seen them sell-out Wembley Arena and found them fans among the likes of Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bring Me The Horizon – all of whom have invited the band on the road.”