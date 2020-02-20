BABYMETAL kicked off their UK tour at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow last night (February 19) – see footage from the show below.

The Japanese kawaii metal band performed a 13-song set as part of their METAL GALAXY WORLDTOUR, with support from Creeper.

Songs performed on the night included ‘DA DA DANCE’, ‘Distortion’ and ‘KARATE’, with ‘Road of Resistance’ played during the encore.

Watch footage from the show below:

BABYMETAL’s full setlist:

‘DA DA DANCE’

‘Gimme Chocolate!!’

‘Shanti Shanti Shanti’

‘BxMxC’

‘Kagerou’ (with Kami Band intro.)

‘Oh! MAJINAI’

‘Megitsune’

‘PA PA YA!!’

‘Distortion’

‘KARATE’

‘Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!’

Encore: ‘Road of Resistance’

Meanwhile, BABYMETAL’s Su-Metal and Moametal sat down with NME to discuss their third album ‘Metal Galaxy’, which arrived last October. “I feel that this album is the first step to the future of metal,” Su-Metal said. “Also this album reflects our determination of how we will move forward.”

‘Metal Galaxy’ is the Japanese metal sensations’ third studio full-length and their first record as a duo following former member Yuimetal’s departure in 2018. Speaking of Yuimetal’s decision to leave the group, Su-Metal said that they wanted to “fully support” their bandmate’s choices and also “continue the tradition” of BABYMETAL.