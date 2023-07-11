BABYMONSTER to debut in September, says YG Entertainment

BABYMONSTER, the upcoming K-pop girl group from YG Entertainment, are set to debut in September.

Today (July 11), the K-pop agency confirmed to South Korean news outlet Ten Asia that BABYMONSTER’s debut is currently aimed for this September. The publication, citing YG Entertainment, also noted that a “strong hip-hop song” has been chosen for the girl group’s debut title track, with the choreography and music video already in the works.

The news comes two months after YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk confirmed the line-up of BABYMONSTER. The new K-pop girl group will include all seven members featured in the group’s web show Last Evaluation, namely: Ahyeon, Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita, Rora and Asa.

Advertisement

In Last Evaluation, the members underwent challenges in order for YG Entertainment to choose who would debut. During the show, the members of the girl group performed covers of popular songs, from BLACKPINK’s ‘Stay’ to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘traitor’.

Prior to the line-up’s official announcement, YG Entertainment had said that the group would only feature five members.

BABYMONSTER will be the first girl group form YG Entertainment since the K-pop agency debuted BLACKPINK in 2016. In that time, YG has also formed popular acts such as Treasure, Winner, iKON and more.

In other K-pop news, (G)I-DLE are set to release their first-ever English single, titled ‘I Do’, later this week. The song will be the first taste of their upcoming all-English EP ‘HEAT’, which will be release in September.