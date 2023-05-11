BABYMONSTER’s final line-up to include all seven members

YG Entertainment has revealed the final line-up of its upcoming girl group, BABYMONSTER.

At midnight KST on April 12, the K-pop agency released a video where it revealed all the members of BABYMONSTER. The 11-minute clip is hosted by YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk, who revealed the members one-by-one throughout the video.

In the first half of the clip, Yang named the five trainees who would make up BABYMONSTER: namely Ahyeon, Ruka, Chiquita, Haram, Pharita. YG Entertainment had previously said that the group would only feature five members in its final line-up.

After revealing the five members, Yang went on to reveal the reasons why he excluded Rora and Asa from the line-up. For Rora, Yang said that it was because she “is still young, and there are other upcoming female groups we’re preparing”.

Meanwhile, for Asa, Yang said that he is “planning to go to Japan to create a global girl group” and has the trainee in mind for that upcoming project.

However, Yang later spoke about why it took him two weeks to come to a final decision for the line-up of BABYMONSTER, saying that the vast majority of fans “were demanding all seven members” debut in the group.

The producer then took out a board featuring all seven trainees of BABYMONSTER and confirmed that all members would debut in the upcoming group. “I’ll take all seven of them together,” he said.

The final line-up of BABYMONSTER comes after the end of the group’s web show Last Evalutation, where the members underwent challenges in order for YG Entertainment to choose who would debut. The company has yet to reveal when BABYMONSTER will make their debut.

BABYMONSTER will be the first girl group to debut under YG Entertainment since BLACKPINK in 2016.