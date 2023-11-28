BABYMONSTER’s ‘Batter Up’ is the most-viewed debut K-pop music video in 24 hours

Rookie girl group BABYMONSTER have broken the record for the most-viewed debut K-pop music video in 24 hours with their new song, ‘Batter Up’.

According to BABYMONSTER’s label, YG Entertainment, the music video for ‘Batter Up’ garnered 22.59million views within the first day of its release on YouTube, per Korea JoongAng Daily. It was released on November 27 at 12 midnight KST.

The rookie K-pop girl group has broken a record previously held by SM Entertainment quartet aespa, who reached 21.4million views with the music video for their debut single ‘Black Mamba’ in November 2020.

Advertisement

The highly anticipated debut of BABYMONSTER comes nearly a year after the members were first introduced in January and February of this year. The group were also featured in the online reality series Last Evaluation.

At the end of Last Evaluation, BABYMONSTER were set to debut as a seven-member group. However, YG Entertainment announced earlier this month that Ahyeon would not be part of BABYMONSTER’s debut line-up due to “health reasons”.

The act currently features six members: Ruka, Chiquita, Rami, Pharita, Rora and Asa. BABYMONSTER are also notably the first girl group to debut under YG Entertainment since K-pop powerhouses BLACKPINK, who made their debut in 2016.

BABYMONSTER had initially been slated to make their debut in September 2023. However, that was eventually pushed back for unknown reasons.

In other K-pop news, NMIXX have teased a new single titled ‘Soñar (Breaker)’, from their upcoming second EP ‘Fe3O4: BREAK’. Meanwhile, Nam Woo-hyun of K-pop boyband INFINITE has opened up about his “rare” cancer diagnosis.