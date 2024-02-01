BABYMONSTER try a new sound on latest single, ‘Stuck in the Middle’

Rookie K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER have released their new single, ‘Stuck in the Middle’.

On the new single, which is sung completely in English, BABYMONSTER try their hand at a new piano ballad sound. The song is notably a new direction for the girl group, who made their debut n November 2023 with their first single, ‘Batter Up’, a hip-hop-driven pop song.

Meanwhile, the music video for ‘Stuck in the Middle’ features the girl group performing the song in a large mansion in the middle of the cosmos. “Oh boy, you got me really confused / Don’t know what I’m supposed to do / I’m stuck in the middle with you,” they sing.

‘Stuck in the Middle’ was originally announced on New Year’s Eve 2023 (December 31) by Yang Hyun-suk, the founder of YG Entertainment, which the girl group are signed to. At the time, Yang had described the song as “not a hip-hop track”. “It’s so fresh to me that I wonder if YG [Entertainment] has ever released a song like this,” he added.

“If I were to share my personal opinion about it, whenever I listen to this song, I close my eyes, it feels like being in a state of zero gravity in outer space,” Yang continued about BABYMONSTER’s new song.

“The skills and unique colours of the members’ vocals make me want to focus on even the smallest breath,” he added. “It makes me focus intensely when listening. I think it’s a song that can be described as ‘beautiful’.”

Meanwhile, BABYMONSTER’s seventh member Ahyeon is set to rejoin the girl group when they release their debut album in April. The singer had initially been part of the line-up of BABYMONSTER, but had to delay her debut due to “heath reasons”.