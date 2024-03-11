BABYMONSTER drop chic trailer for first mini-album, ‘BABYMONS7ER’

YG Entertainment rookie girl group BABYMONSTER have dropped a “visual trailer” for their forthcoming first mini-album, ‘BABYMONS7ER’.

BABYMONSTER released the new visual earlier today (March 11) at midnight KST on YouTube and other social media channels. The minute-long video features members of BABYMONSTER posing for the camera against elaborate sets with the original six in the group’s debut line-up.

Ahyeon, who was absent from BABYMONSTER’s debut due to health concerns, is shown towards the end of the brief clip, marking her first public appearance as a BABYMONSTER member.

Due out on April 1, the title of ‘BABYMONS7ER’ was likely inspired by Ahyeon’s return to the group, making them a septet once more. The forthcoming release of ‘BABYMONS7ER’ will also mark the band’s second music release of the year, following the standalone single ‘Stuck In The Middle’ earlier this month.

The girl group made their debut in 2023 with the single ‘Batter Up’. Both ‘Batter Up’ and ‘Stuck In The Middle’ will be re-recorded to include all seven of the group’s vocals for the release of ‘BABYMONS7ER’.

This was previously confirmed by YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun-suk last year upon the release of ‘Stuck In The Middle’, during which he also revealed plans for the girl group to drop a full-length record sometime “around autumn”.

After making their debut in November last year, BABYMONSTER’s music video for ‘Batter Up’ has since become the most-viewed debut K-pop music video in 24 hours, besting a record previously held by aespa.