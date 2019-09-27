Back from the dead? Creeper are teasing something…

What is happening?

Creeper have teased that they could be returning, after a string of mysterious social media posts.

The Southampton goth-punks, who seemingly played their last show in November 2018, have been teasing fans with a series of paranormal images and videos on Instagram.

On Monday night (September 23), guitarist Ollie Burdett posted on Instagram Stories to explain how he was watching The Simpsons, but he was disrupted by drones flying outside his window.

In a subsequent post, his TV began warping with static, before a sudden flash of light revealed a ghostly figure standing in his living room. Since then, Ollie’s social media has gone suspiciously quiet. Meanwhile, Creeper frontman Will Gould deleted all his Instagram posts, bar an Instagram story which featured an ominous sounding phone call. The transcript of that call is below – and it all fits the mysterious intrigue and paranormal storylines that followed the band around before they released their debut ‘Eternity, In Your Arms’, back in 2017.

NME has contacted representatives for Creeper in a bid to get to the bottom of it all.

In a four-star review of ‘Eternity, In Your Arms’, NME described the record as “the best gothic revival you’ll hear all freaking year”.