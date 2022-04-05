Backstreet Boys announce UK and European dates for ‘DNA’ world tour

Backstreet Boys have announced UK and European dates for their ‘DNA’ world tour – purchase your tickets here.

The boyband, who last performed for audiences across Europe in 2019, will kick off a mammoth jaunt in Portugal’s Altice Arena on October 3 before venturing on to Spain, Germany and Italy. They will wrap up their tour with a show at The O2 arena in London on November 6.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (April 8) at 10am local time and can be purchased here.

Backstreet Army Fan Club members can also access pre-sale tickets tomorrow (April 6) ahead of the general sale. For more information on the pre-sale head here.

Are you ready?!? More #DNAWorldTour2022 dates are here! Hope to see you there!!

Get all the info at https://t.co/mCWMi399OU pic.twitter.com/8WZCNT0q46 — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) April 5, 2022

To help people forced to flee their homes in Ukraine, Backstreet Boys will also contribute a portion of ticket sales from their ‘DNA’ world tour to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency to protect and assist refugees and those displaced in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

To find out how you can support those affected by this emergency visit the UNHCR website here.

Backstreet Boys will play the following dates:

OCTOBER 2022

3 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

4 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

6 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jori

9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

12 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

15 – Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

18 – Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

20 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

22 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

25 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays

27 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

29 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

30 – Leipzig, Germany – QUARTERBACK Immobilien ARENA

31 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

NOVEMBER 2022

2 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Sports Arena

4 – Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhallen

6 – London, UK – The O2

Before that, the band will kick off their world tour on the Las Vegas Strip with four shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday (April 8) and Saturday (9) as well as April 15 and 16 before they head to Mexico next month. You can purchase tickets for those and their remaining shows here.

Meanwhile, Backstreet Boys have shared the first episode of their Making Of The DNA Tour. You can view the first episode here.