Backstreet Boys‘ Kevin Richardson has posted a cryptic tweet about losing “a best friend to QAnon”.

The singer shared a Cosmopolitan article that details a first-hand account of losing a friendship due to the conspiracy theory-driven beliefs of a QAnon member which he captioned: “an interesting read”.

It comes just days after bandmate Brian Littrell created an account on right wing social media platform Parler, which he set up in the wake of Donald Trump being banned from social media platforms for his comments about the US Capitol violence.

Richardson’s post hints at a subtle dig aimed at Littrell after he joined Parler – view the tweets below.

BTLittrell come find me… hahah like where’s Waldo

Join me on Parler Social Media! https://t.co/QyHNCHhd5x — Brian Littrell (@brian_littrell) January 9, 2021

Littrell’s tweet also caused anger among fans, with one writing: “This is heartbreaking. How do you support this? Honestly… This isn’t funny. I’ve been a fan for 22yrs but this right here… Naw I’m done. Absolutely heartbroken.”

Another added: “That’s… disappointing to say the least”.

This is heartbreaking. How do you support this? Honestly… This isn't funny. I've been a fan for 22yrs but this right here… Naw I'm done. Absolutely heartbroken. — Shinze✌️💖💫 (@ShinzeLikeAStar) January 9, 2021

That's… disappointing to say the least. 😞 — ۞ Heather B. ۞ (@RuxieCat121) January 9, 2021

Meanwhile, since the riots on the Capitol building Donald Trump has been impeached for the second time in his presidency.

He is the first US president to be hit with impeachment twice following last week’s violent riot at the US Capitol, which was carried out by a mob of Trump supporters as US lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden‘s victory.

Trump will now face a trial at the Senate where he could be banned from standing for election in the future, should he be found guilty. This result requires a simple majority (50 percent plus one).

Trump was impeached for the first time back in 2019 for acting improperly in office.