Bad Boy Chiller Crew announce 2022 UK and Ireland tour

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2022 – see all the details below.

The Bradford group will hit the road in April for headline performances in Leeds, Grimsby, Bristol, London, Manchester, Dublin and other cities throughout the month and into May. Tickets go on sale here at 9am GMT next Friday (December 3).

Fans can access a pre-sale by pre-ordering BBCC’s forthcoming mixtape ‘Disrespectful’ from their official website before 3pm GMT next Tuesday (November 30).

Advertisement

“[You] better be ready UK & Ireland cos we be doing wheelies through your cities next spring,” the band wrote above a video of them riding on a quad bike. You can see that post below along with the full tour schedule.

🚨 TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT TIME CHARVA 🚨 better be ready UK & Ireland cos we be doing wheelies through your cities next spring. Pre-order our new album DISRESPECTFUL from our merch store by tues 3pm to get tickets before anyone else! gittt backkkkk💥 https://t.co/JoRZLHlLby pic.twitter.com/aUhxVVa6AO — BBCC Bad Boy Chiller Crew (@thebbccofficial) November 26, 2021

Bad Boy Chiller Crew previewed ‘Disrespectful’ (out January 21) last week with a new song called ‘Messages’. The 16-track collection also includes previous singles ‘Bikes N Scoobys’, ‘Don’t You Worry About Me’ and ‘Footsteps To My Shoes’.

Speaking to NME recently about their live shows, BBCC explained: “When we’re on stage, that’s when we have the best laughs. Performing live doesn’t feel like work.”

Advertisement

As for their ambitions for the future, the band’s Gareth Kelly said: “As long as Adele or Ed Sheeran aren’t playing about, I reckon we could get a Number One album. I’m sure of it – we all are.”

In a four-star review of BBCC’s set at Reading Festival, NME wrote: “One thing’s for sure, the lads from Bradford are ready to get down and dirty, bringing their very Yorkshire brand of bassline – booming, Tesco basics dance music and cheeky, rapid-fire rhymes – to these southern mash-heads.”