Bad Boy Chiller Crew announce 2023 UK headline tour

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have announced details of their biggest UK tour yet in 2023 – see a full list of dates below and buy tickets here.

The Bradford band released new single ‘Renegade’ last month, their second track of 2022 after ‘Skank All Night (You Wot, You Wot)’, their collaboration with MC Majestic.

In May of next year, the band will kick off their biggest tour to date with two gigs in Leeds before playing Liverpool, Bournemouth, London and more.

Advertisement

After an O2 ticket presale on November 22 at 10am GMT, there will be an artist pre-sale the following day at the same time.

General sale tickets will then go on sale here at 10am GMT on November 24.

See the full list of dates below.

MAY 2023

11 – Leeds, O2 Academy

12 – Leeds, O2 Academy

14 – Liverpool, Guild Of Students

16 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

17 – London, Shepherd’s Bush Empire

19 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

20 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

23 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

24 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

25 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

26 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

27 – Cardiff, International Arena

The band’s 2022 tracks follow debut mixtape ‘Disrespectful’, which came out in February and reached Number Two in the UK Album Charts, only losing out to Ed Sheeran‘s ‘=’.

Reviewing ‘Disrespectful’, NME wrote: “Bad Boy Chiller Crew clearly just want to keep making songs that purposefully and brilliantly celebrate the hedonistic corners of life – and that desire should be embraced.

Advertisement

“They locate their power not just in the recording booth, but on stage, the race track and the dancefloor, fully self-aware and seemingly unstoppable.”