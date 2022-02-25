Bad Boy Chiller Crew bag their first-ever UK Top Five album with ‘Disrespectful’

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have landed their first-ever UK Top Five album thanks to their new mixtape ‘Disrespectful’.

In a close week, which saw the Bradford boys and Sea Power vying for Number One, Ed Sheeran ended up taking back the top spot with his latest album, ‘=’. Bad Boy Chiller Crew earned this week’s highest new entry at Number Two.

“We’ve got nothing but love for our fans, thank you,” the group told The Official Charts. “Our dreams are coming true. We want the world to party. It can be a dark place, but we just want to provide some feel-good beats.”

The band – made up of Gareth “GK” Kelly, Kane Welsh and Sam “Clive” Robinson – also reached Number Three on the Official Record Store Chart.

Sheeran’s return to the top comes following last week’s release of his ‘Bad Habits’ remix with Bring Me The Horizon. Sheeran teamed up with the metal group earlier in the month, opening the 2022 BRIT Awards with a reworked version of his 2021 track.

Released last June, the original version of ‘Bad Habits’ spent 11 consecutive weeks at the top of the UK chart, becoming the longest-running consecutive Number One of last year.

Elsewhere in the Top Five, Sea Power landed at Number Four with their eighth studio album, ‘Everything Was Forever’. The album – the first released under the group’s new moniker after they rebranded from British Sea Power in 2021 – is also the best seller in independent record shops this week.

Rounding out the Top Five, Adele’s ’30’ rises one place to Number Three, while Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ rises two places to Number Five.

In the Top 10, another new entry sees Metronomy take the Number Seven spot with their fifth studio album, ‘Small World’. It’s also this week’s Number One on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Eminem’s 2015 greatest hits album, ‘Curtain Call’, jumps two places to Number Six following its huge leap last week after his appearance at the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Little Mix’s greatest hits collection ‘Between Us’ stays in the Top 10, rising to Number Nine.

Elsewhere in the Top 40, White Lies bagged the Number 14 spot with their sixth album, ‘As I Try Not to Fall Apart’.