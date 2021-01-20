Listen to Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s latest single ‘Get Out My Head’

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have shared their latest single ‘Get Out My Head’ – you can hear it below.

The Bradford trio have dropped their first song of 2021 with the new track, following on from their break-out success last year which included the release of their mixtape ‘Full Wack No Brakes’.

Sharing the track on YouTube yesterday (January 19), Bad Boy Chiller Crew said in a brief message to their fans: “We thought we’d give you a little sneak peek to cheer you up during these testing time[s]. Git Up Mush.”

You can hear Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s ‘Get Out My Head’ below.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew recently featured in the NME 100, our annual list of new music tips for those artists who look set for success in the coming year.

“What with the likes of Todmorden industrial-sleaze merchants Working Men’s Club, Doncaster house hero India Jordan and Bradford’s Bad Boy Chiller Crew pumping our earholes full of very different but equally intensely enjoyable tunes in tandem, we’re perhaps seeing a 2.0 version of the ‘New Yorkshire’ scene (looking at you, The Cribs, The Long Blondes, et. al) that filled the pages of NME in the mid-‘00s,” NME‘s Jordan Bassett wrote in praise of the trio.

“Bassline and garage lads BBCC are endearing goofballs who make megabangers packed with their screwball sense of humour (from breakout song ‘450’: “PC Plonker drives like my grandad”) that will make you long to get mashed. Giiiit up!”

Bad Boy Chiller Crew are among the many artists who are set to perform during this year’s Great Escape Festival, which is aiming to return to action in Brighton in May after its 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.