Bad Boy Chiller Crew launch ‘fans for foodbanks’ initiative at gigs

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have launched a new ‘fans for foodbanks’ initiative at their gigs.

The Bradford trio (made up of MCs Kane, Clive and GK), launched the initiative last week (February 18) in Manchester at local venue Gorilla, with gig-goers bringing non-perishable foods along to the gigs to donate to a local food bank.

All last week’s donated food went to The Trussell Trust-approved Manchester Central Foodbank, with the band personally delivering the items there after the show.

A statement said: “…The band have seen the all-too-real effects of extreme poverty in the UK having grown up on estates in Bradford where food banks are a vital part of the community.

“The damaging effects of the pandemic have caused food bank usage to rise to an all time high and the trio wish to make a difference, trialling this donation initiative at their recent Manchester show.”

Now, there are plans to roll out the scheme during their upcoming Spring 2022 tour that begins this April.

Fans who bring items for the food bank along to the gigs will be rewarded with limited-edition signed posters and a promise from the band to match all monetary donations made at the show.

You can see the full list of BBCC’s upcoming UK tour dates here.

Reviewing their latest mixtape, NME said: “No pyro, no party: for Bad Boy Chiller Crew, it’s a real state of mind. When the perfectly-timed drop hits on ‘Wasting Time’ – a vibrant, helium-inflated banger from their debut mixtape, ‘Disrespectful’ – it feels delirious and exultant, like getting caught in a thick fog of multi-coloured smoke bombs in a festival field, with your feet barely touching the ground.

“In the world of this Bradford trio (MCs Kane, Clive and GK), chunky Fila trainers stomp along to booming bass, every DJ is considered an ancient deity, and all synth flourishes have to be sharp enough to pop a champagne cork. Their larger-than-life personalities and comedy chops are impossible to separate from their music – they all inform each other.”