Bad Boy Chiller Crew replaced by Digga D at Reading 2022 after reports of altercation and arrests in Leeds

Bad Boy Chiller Crew were replaced by Digga D at Reading 2022 today (Sunday August 28), following reports of altercation and arrests at Leeds festival yesterday.

As the Yorkshire Evening Post reports, the band’s main stage set was cut short at Leeds yesterday, following what many reported to be an altercation on stage. Leeds Live added that the Bradford rappers had brought out family members and friends for their Yorkshire homecoming performance, before their set came to an abrupt end.

A police spokesperson later released a statement confirming that they had arrested “two people following an incident on stage at Leeds Festival,” revealing that “two people have been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Today at the sister site at Reading Festival, the band’s slot on Main Stage West was filled by Digga D.

NME has contacted representatives for Bad Boy Chiller Crew and Reading & Leeds for a response.

Reading 2022 concludes today with performances from headliners Halsey and The 1975, as well as sets from Charli XCX, Bastille, Run The Jewels, Pale Waves, and many more.

