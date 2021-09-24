Bad Boy Chiller Crew share lively new single ‘Bikes N Scoobys’

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have shared a new single ‘Bikes N Scoobys’ – you can view it below.

The lively track follows the trio’s recent EP ‘Charva Anthems’ which came out earlier this year and comes off the back of their recent Reading & Leeds Festivals performances.

The video, which you can view below, sees the Bradford rappers racing around in cars in Burnley.

Reviewing their show in Reading, NME awarded the performance four stars and said “the lads from Bradford bring their very Yorkshire brand of bassline to these southern ravers.”

It added: “There is no gulf between the group and their audience – almost anyone in the tent could get up onstage and look right at home – which is perhaps why their sense of freedom is so rapturously received. No wonder Bad Boy Chiller Crew opened with an audio clip of a little kid hyping them up: this set was a celebration of youth and young mashhood.”

They also recently acquired their own comedy series for ITV which is described as an “observational comedy,” newly-formed indie production company Rogo Productions will helm the new show about the Bradford-based rap collective.

The show will feature six 45-minute episodes, and is set to “follow the action-packed lives of the band as they embark on the biggest summer of their lives and careers.”

Reviewing the ‘Charva Anthems’ EP, NME wrote: “How long they can keep it up is anyone’s guess, but with a sesh this strong they’re making a keen bid to bring dance music back to the working class. Maybe some things really are better in the North…”