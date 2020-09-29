Bad Boy Chiller Crew share music video for ‘German Engineering’

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have shared a new music video for ‘German Engineering’.

The song is taken from the Yorkshire trio’s debut mixtape, ‘Full Wack No Brakes’, which was released last week. The group is comprised of MCs Kane, GK and Clive, who first shot to fame by creating comedy sketches on social media.

The visual was directed by Greedy Goons and features the trio partaking in a variety of substances while joyriding in German cars.

Advertisement

“Any reference to drug use is for artistic purposes only,” an opening disclaimer reads, “and is in no way encouraging the use of drugs.”

Watch it below:

Bad Boy Chiller Crew will also join the likes of Stormzy, Catfish And The Bottlemen and Post Malone at Reading & Leeds Festival 2021. The festival is set to take place from August 27-29, with more acts to be revealed.

In an interview with NME, MC Kane revealed their foray into music was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

Advertisement

“We were doing the sketches and the comedy tracks and then just decided, y’know, let’s make a proper song,” Kane explained.

“It just blew up and everyone loved it, so it were like, ‘well, we couldn’t not do more’.”

Their debut mixtape ‘Full Wack No Brakes’ was given four stars by NME, which described it as “a 100mph joyride swerving between witty bars and reflections on a lifestyle viral success helped them escape”.