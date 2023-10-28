Bad Boy Chiller Crew share new song ‘Memory’ and announce new album

Bad Boy Chiller Crew have shared a new song ‘Memory’ and have announced details of a new album – check out the new song below.

The band’s upcoming new album, ‘Influential’, will be released November 10 via Relentless and you can pre order it here.

The latest single from the album comes with a new music video featuring three young boys as the Bradford trio’s Gareth “GK” Kelly, Sam “Clive” Robinson, and Kane Welsh.

Watch it below:

Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s last mixtape, ‘Disrespectful’, arrived in February of last year, with NME writing in a four-star review that the project “locates [the group’s] power not just in the recording booth, but on stage, the race track and the dancefloor”.

In a 2021 interview with NME, the group described ‘Disrespectful’ as “bolder, more funky” and “house-y as fuck”. The project was named among NME’s best EPs and mixtapes of 2022.

The band’s live shows have also been well-received. Reviewing Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s Leeds show, NME said: “Bucket hats, bum bags, bassline: the golden trifecta of a night spent in the presence of Bad Boy Chiller Crew. As a gaggle of teens slyly swig WKD outside Leeds’s O2 Academy, it’s clear there is just one agenda for the evening: a long overdue mash-up. Buckle in, everybody.

“…There’s never a dull moment with the Crew, or their freewheelin’ fans…the feral atmosphere that has just unfolded feels akin to a fever dream. Yes, these shenanigans are really happening, and it’s such bloody fun.”