Bad Bunny addresses throwing “disrespectful” fan’s phone after they attempted a selfie

Bad Bunny has reflected on the moment he threw a fan’s phone after they attempted to take a selfie with him.

Earlier this year, the Puerto Rican rapper, singer and producer – real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – responded after a video of him throwing a fan’s phone out of their hand went viral.

In the video, which surfaced at the beginning of the year and accumulated millions of views, the singer could be seen walking down the street while being followed by a host of fans and team members.

One fan walked alongside the musician with their phone out in front of the pair, videoing their interaction.

Seemingly frustrated, Bad Bunny then grabbed the fan’s phone from them and appeared to throw it in the air and onto the side of the road.

Responding to the video at the time, the artist tweeted: “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect.

“Those who come and put a fucking phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise.”

Now, Bad Bunny has reflected on the moment the woman “got right on me, leaned directly on my body,” as he told Rolling Stone.

The artist said that he felt bad about the incident “the next day”, adding that he didn’t throw the phone into water, as was previously reported.

“Bro, that cellphone didn’t break. It exists. It bothers me that people haven’t said that,” he said. “I didn’t throw that phone into the water. I threw it into some bushes.”

He also claimed that the woman picked it up after. “She has it. She should upload the video,” he added.

The artist made history back in April when he became the first Latin and Spanish-language artist to headline Coachella festival. Elsewhere, he took part in his first ever solo wrestling match in May, winning against Damien Priest during WWE’s Street Fight In San Juan.

Bad Bunny isn’t the only artist to have dealt with phone-related issues related to fans recently, with Bebe Rexha collapsing on stage last weekend after being struck in head by fan’s phone at the gig.

The singer needed stitches after the incident, with it later emerging that the attacker reportedly threw phone at her head they thought “it would be funny”.