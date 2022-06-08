Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator to headline Made In America 2022

Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator are set to headline this year’s Made In America music festival. View the full line-up below.

Pusha T, Lil Uzi Vert and Burna Boy are also taking the stage at the Philadelphia festival, which takes place this year on September 3 and 4 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway. View the line-up poster below and purchase tickets here.

Last year, Doja Cat and Justin Bieber headlined the festival which was founded by Jay-Z back in 2012. The festival was cancelled in 2020, due to the pandemic.

Bad Bunny shared his fourth album, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ last month. In a four-star review of the album, NME said the record has “the sound of an artist in his imperial phase doing as he pleases without needing to try too hard: not just a low-key flex, but a richly entertaining listen.” ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, which translates to ‘A Summer Without You’, is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’.

Later this year the Puerto Rican rapper will head off on his first North and South American stadium tour from August through to December. He’ll be joined by Alesso and Diplo at select shows.

Last month it was announced that Tyler had broken the record for the biggest vinyl sales week for a rap album in over 30 years with his most recent full-length, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’.

The Californian artist released his critically acclaimed sixth studio effort in June 2021, with the LP going on to win Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “The record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.”