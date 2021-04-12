News Music News

Bad Bunny announces details of 2022 US tour

He'll head out across North American arenas in Spring 2022

By Nick Reilly
Bad Bunny. CREDIT: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Bad Bunny has announced details of his biggest US tour to date for 2022, days after winning praise for his appearance at WrestleMania.

The Reggaeton star will play a series of arenas across North America next Spring, and announced the dates in a video that saw him confirming the end of his brief foray into WWE.

In the brief clip, he’s seen meeting Triple H – who hands him a microphone contained within a golden suitcase.

“You did amazing at WrestleMania, but now it’s time for you to do what you do,” Triple H remarks in the clip.

The tour will kick off at Denver’s Ball Arena on February 9 and will wind up almost two months later at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on April 1.

Making his WWE debut over the weekend, Bad Bunny teamed up with Damien Priest in a crunch match against wrestlers John Morrison and The Miz.

He won widespread praise during the 15-minute performance, performing a series of intricate moves including a victory-sealing ‘Canadian Destroyer’.

While it marked Bad Bunny’s first time competing in a full match, he’s been a regular in WWE this year. In January he performed his track ‘Booker T’ during a Royal Rumble broadcast beside the pro wrestler of the same name.

 

 

