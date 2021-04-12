Bad Bunny announces details of 2022 US tour

Bad Bunny has announced details of his biggest US tour to date for 2022, days after winning praise for his appearance at WrestleMania.

The Reggaeton star will play a series of arenas across North America next Spring, and announced the dates in a video that saw him confirming the end of his brief foray into WWE.

In the brief clip, he’s seen meeting Triple H – who hands him a microphone contained within a golden suitcase.

“You did amazing at WrestleMania, but now it’s time for you to do what you do,” Triple H remarks in the clip.

The tour will kick off at Denver’s Ball Arena on February 9 and will wind up almost two months later at Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena on April 1.

Making his WWE debut over the weekend, Bad Bunny teamed up with Damien Priest in a crunch match against wrestlers John Morrison and The Miz.

He won widespread praise during the 15-minute performance, performing a series of intricate moves including a victory-sealing ‘Canadian Destroyer’.

While it marked Bad Bunny’s first time competing in a full match, he’s been a regular in WWE this year. In January he performed his track ‘Booker T’ during a Royal Rumble broadcast beside the pro wrestler of the same name.