Bad Bunny announces new album via classified car advert

Bad Bunny has announced details of his sixth studio album via an advert for a supercar.

Earlier this week (April 21), the reggaeton star posted an ad for a Bugatti Chiron 110, released in 2019 to mark the 110th anniversary of the French car maker.

The ad, which appears in Clasificados Online, was posted under the superstar’s real name, Benito A. Martinez Ocasio. It listed the car for $3.5million (£2.7m) and left a phone number.

When fans called the number, a voicemail message played a snippet of an unreleased Bad Bunny song and a text message in Spanish was then sent to everyone who phoned up.

Translated into English, it read: “Hello! Thank you for calling. There’s little time left until the album comes out. I can’t say the date yet.”

“But I can tell you the name: ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’,” it added, with the title translating as ‘A Summer Without You’.

Escucha un adelanto de lo que vendrá en el nuevo álbum de Bad Bunny, "UN VERANO SIN TI". pic.twitter.com/BozvNShbCD — Bad Bunny Info (@badbunnyinfope) April 21, 2022

Bad Bunny’s new album will be called “UN VERANO SIN TI” 🏝 pic.twitter.com/lJx0Q2JVna — Conejo Toxico (@conejo_toxico) April 21, 2022

Later this year, Bad Bunny is set to head out on his first North and South American stadium tour, with dates beginning in August.

The tour – which the rapper is dubbing World’s Hottest Tour – will kick off in Orlando, Florida on August 5. From there, Bad Bunny will venture across North America through the month and all of September, before venturing into South America in October. Find full tour dates below. Appearing at different shows in support will be Alesso and Diplo.

In December, the rapper was declared the the world’s most-listened-to artist on Spotify for the second year running. The same month, he also surprised fans with a music video for ‘Te Deseo Lo Mejor’ made in collaboration with The Simpsons.

See the upcoming tour dates below.

Bad Bunny’s ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ 2022 dates are:

AUGUST

Friday 5 – Orlando, Camping World Staidum

Tuesday 9 – Atlanta, Truist Park

Friday 12 – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday 18 – Boston, Fenway Park

Saturday 20 – Chicago, Soldier Field

Tuesday 23 – Washington D.C., Nationals Park

Saturday 27 – New York, Yankee Stadium



SEPTEMBER

Thursday 1 – Houston, Minute Maid Park

Wednesday 7 – San Antonio, Alamodome

Friday 9 – Dallas, AT&T Stadium

Wednesday 14 – Oakland, RingCentral Coliseum

Saturday 17 – San Diego, PETCO Park

Friday 23 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

Wednesday 28 – Phoenix, Chase Field

Friday 30 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

OCTOBER

Friday 21 – Santo Domingo, Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

Friday 28 – Santiago, Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

NOVEMBER

Friday 4 – Buenos Aires, Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani

Friday 11 – Asuncion, Estadio La Nueva Olla

Sunday 13 – Lima, Estadio Nacional

Wednesday 16 – Quito, Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

Friday 18 – Medellin, Estadio Atanasio Girardot

Tuesday 22 – Panama City, Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez

Thursday 24 – San Jose, Estadio Nacional

Saturday 26 – San Salvador, Estadio Cuscatlán

Tuesday 29 – San Pedro Sula, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Guatemala City, Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

Saturday 3 – Monterrey, Estadio BBVA

Friday 9 – Mexico City, Estadio Azteca