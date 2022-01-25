Bad Bunny announces North and South American stadium tour

Bad Bunny has announced his first North and South American stadium tour for later this year.

The tour – which the rapper is dubbing World’s Hottest Tour – will kick off in Orlando, Florida on August 5. From there, Bad Bunny will venture across North America through the month and all of September, before venturing into South America in October. Find full tour dates below. Appearing at different shows in support will be Alesso and Diplo.

The stadium tour announcement will closely follow Bad Bunny’s indoor arena tour, dubbed El Último Tour Del Mundo, that kicks off next month. According to Live Nation in a press release, that 35-show run has sold out, selling more than half a million tickets.

Earlier this month it was reported that over 2,000 positive COVID-19 cases were linked to the reggaeton artist’s December 10 and 11 performances at San Juan’s Hiram Bithorn stadium in a concert engagement titled ‘P FKN R’.

An estimated 60,000 people attended Bad Bunny’s two-day concert in Puerto Rico, contributing to a spike in the nation’s cases of the highly-infectious coronavirus.

In December, the rapper was declared the the world’s most-listened-to artist on Spotify for the second year running. The same month, he also surprised fans with a music video for ‘Te Deseo Lo Mejor’ made in collaboration with The Simpsons.

Bad Bunny’s ‘World’s Hottest Tour’ 2022 dates are:

AUGUST

Friday 5 – Orlando, Camping World Staidum

Tuesday 9 – Atlanta, Truist Park

Friday 12 – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday 18 – Boston, Fenway Park

Saturday 20 – Chicago, Soldier Field

Tuesday 23 – Washington D.C., Nationals Park

Saturday 27 – New York, Yankee Stadium



SEPTEMBER

Thursday 1 – Houston, Minute Maid Park

Wednesday 7 – San Antonio, Alamodome

Friday 9 – Dallas, AT&T Stadium

Wednesday 14 – Oakland, RingCentral Coliseum

Saturday 17 – San Diego, PETCO Park

Friday 23 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

Wednesday 28 – Phoenix, Chase Field

Friday 30 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

OCTOBER

Friday 21 – Santo Domingo, Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

Friday 28 – Santiago, Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

NOVEMBER

Friday 4 – Buenos Aires, Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani

Friday 11 – Asuncion, Estadio La Nueva Olla

Sunday 13 – Lima, Estadio Nacional

Wednesday 16 – Quito, Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

Friday 18 – Medellin, Estadio Atanasio Girardot

Tuesday 22 – Panama City, Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez

Thursday 24 – San Jose, Estadio Nacional

Saturday 26 – San Salvador, Estadio Cuscatlán

Tuesday 29 – San Pedro Sula, Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

DECEMBER

Thursday 1 – Guatemala City, Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

Saturday 3 – Monterrey, Estadio BBVA

Friday 9 – Mexico City, Estadio Azteca