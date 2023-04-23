Bad Bunny apologises to Harry Styles during Coachella headline set

Bad Bunny used his headline performance at Coachella Festival weekend two to apologise to Harry Styles after an unapproved “diss” the weekend before.

During Bad Bunny’s history-making headline set at Coachella last week (April 14), a message appeared on the video screens while the singer performed ‘El Apagón’ from his recent album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ that read: “goodnight benito could do As It Was but Harry could never do El Apagon.”

Following the performance, Bad Bunny confirmed that they hadn’t approved the diss. Sturdy.Co, the company behind the visual content for Bad Bunny’s show, also said that the artist didn’t approve the appearance of the tweet.

During his headline set on Friday (April 21), Bad Bunny shared an apology to Styles.

Once again taking place during ‘El Apagón’, the offending tweet had been replaced by one that read: “Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3”

💬| An apology to @Harry_Styles was displayed at Bad Bunny's set at Coachella. — "Sorry Harry. it was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3" pic.twitter.com/Xtk0JhCGdr — Harry Crave (@theHScrave) April 22, 2023

It comes after Bad Bunny joined Gorillaz onstage before his own performance.

Damon Albarn and co were joined by the Puerto Rican reggaeton star to perform ‘Tormenta’, from Gorillaz’ latest album ‘Cracker Island’.

As with last weekend’s set, Gorillaz were also joined by Beck to perform ‘The Valley of the Pagans’, Thundercat for ‘Cracker Island’, Bootie Brown for ‘New Gold’ and ‘Dirty Harry’, De La Soul for ‘Feel Good Inc.’ and Del the Funky Homosapien for ‘Rock the House’ and ‘Clint Eastwood’. Little Simz and Yasiin Bey – aka Mos Def also joined them onstage.

Coachella 2023’s second weekend will conclude this Sunday (April 23). Planned headliner Frank Ocean will not be performing this weekend, withdrawing from the lineup on doctor’s orders due to leg injuries he sustained in the lead-up to last week’s festival.

In Ocean’s place, Blink-182 will headline Sunday night, after playing their first show since reuniting with founding member Tom DeLonge at last weekend’s edition. Additionally, the festival’s final night will be closed out with a back-to-back set from Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet. The trio have previously performed collaborative sets at New York’s Madison Square Garden in February, and London in January.