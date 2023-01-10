Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean lead Coachella 2023 line-up

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean will headline Coachella 2023, festival organisers have announced as they unveil the full line-up.

The Californian festival will take place at Indio’s Empire Polo Club between April 14-16 and April 21-23.

Frank Ocean was previously announced as a headliner for the ill-fated 2020 edition, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. When the festival returned last year, it was confirmed that he would top the bill this year.

BLACKPINK will be the first K-pop act to headline the festival following their first appearance at Coachella in 2019. Back then, they were the first female K-pop group to perform at the event. Bad Bunny will be the first artist from Latin America and the first Spanish-language artist to headline Coachella. He, too, first performed at the festival in 2019.

Elsewhere, the bill includes the likes of Gorillaz, Burna Boy, boygenius – aka the supergroup featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – Björk, Rosalía, The Chemical Brothers, Charli XCX, Kali Uchis and the elusive Jai Paul, who rose to fame in 2010 with the song ‘BTSTU’.

Calvin Harris is also featured on the bill, while James Murphy’s Despacio soundsystem will be present “all weekend long”.

See the full line-up in alphabetical order below.

$uicideboy$

¿Téo?

070 Shake

1999.ODDS

2manydjs

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Adam Beyer

AG Club

Airrica

Alex G

Ali Sethi

Angèle

Ashnikko

Bad Bunny

Bakar

Becky G

BENEE

Big Wild

Björk

BLACKPINK

Blondie

Boris Brejcha

boygenius

BRATTY

Burna Boy

Calvin Harris

Camelphat

Cannons

Cassian

Charli XCX

Chloé Caillet

Chris Stussy

Christine and the Queens

Chromeo

Colyn

Conexión Divina

DannyLux

Dennis Cruz + PAWSA

Despacio

Destroy Boys

Diljit Dosanjh

Dinner Party ft. Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington

DJ Tennis + Carlita

Doechii

Dombresky

Domi & JD Beck

Dominic Fike

Donavan’s Yard

DPR LIVE + DPR IAN

DRAMA

EARTHGANG

El Michels Affair

Eladio Carrión

Elderbrook

Elyanna

Eric Prydz Presents HOLO

Ethel Cain

Fisher + Chris Lake

FKJ

Flo Milli

Fousheé

Francis Mercier

Frank Ocean

Gabriels

GloRilla

Gordo

Gorillaz

Hiatus Kaiyote

Horsegirl

Hot Since 82

IDK

Idris Elba

Jackson Wang

Jai Paul

Jai Wolf

Jamie Jones

Jan Blomqvist

Joy Crookes

Juliet Mendoza

Jupiter & Okwess

Kali Uchis

Kaytranada

Keinemusik

Kenny Beats

Knocked Loose

Kyle Watson

Labrinth

Latto

Lava La Rue

Lewis OfMan

Los Bitchos

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

LP Giobbi

Maceo Plex

Magdalena Bay

Malaa

Marc Rebillet

Mareux

Mathame

Metro Boomin

Minus the Light

MK

Mochakk

Momma

Monolink

MUNA

Mura Masa

NIA ARCHIVES

Noname

Nora En Pure

Oliver Koletzki

Overmono

Paris Texas

Pi’erre Bourne

Porter Robinson

Pusha T

Rae Sremmurd

Rebelution

Remi Wolf

Romy

ROSALÍA

Saba

Sasha & John Digweed

Sasha Alex Sloan

Scowl

SG Lewis

Shenseea

Sleaford Mods

Snail Mail

SOFI TUKKER

Soul Glo

Stick Figure

Sudan Archives

Sunset Rollercoaster

Tale Of Us

TESTPILOT

The Blaze

The Breeders

The Chemical Brothers

The Comet Is Coming

The Garden

The Kid LAROI

The Linda Lindas

The Murder Capital

Tobe Nwigwe

TSHA

TV Girl

Two Friends

UMI

Uncle Waffles

Underworld

Vintage Culture

Wet Leg

Weyes Blood

WhoMadeWho

Whyte Fang

Willow

Yaeji

Yung Lean

YUNGBLUD

Yves Tumor

Tickets for Coachella 2023 weekend one are already on sale, with weekend two passes opening for pre-sale at 11am on Friday (January 13). You can register for passes now on Coachella’s official website.

Festival organisers have also confirmed that Coachella 2023 will be livestreamed once again on YouTube, bringing performances and behind-the-scenes content to fans worldwide.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, and The Weeknd headlined Coachella 2022. In a four-star review of the festival, NME wrote: “Good times aren’t the only thing worth celebrating at Coachella 2022. The festival’s line-up feels more inclusive than ever, be that Raveena becoming the first Indian woman to perform at the event with a compelling set on Friday afternoon, or 88rising taking over a primetime slot on the main stage to showcase brilliant Asian and Asian-American talent.”