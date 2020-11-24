Bad Bunny cancelled his AMA performance after testing positive for COVID-19

Bad Bunny has tested positive for coronavirus, cancelling his appearance at the 2020 American Music Awards (AMA) on Sunday November 22 as a result.

Bad Bunny – real name Benito Martínez Ocasio – had been scheduled to perform his hit song ‘Dákiti’ (his collaboration with Jhay Cortez) live for the first time at the AMAs.

According to his publicist, Sujeylee Solá, who contacted several media outlets on Monday November 23, “the artist tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to cancel the presentation”.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Solá said Ocasio wasn’t showing any major symptoms as of Monday and “was not granting any interviews” at this time.

Though he did not perform, Ocasio did present the award for Favourite Latin Female Artist – won by Becky G – remotely.

Ocasio himself took out the top prize in the Favourite Male Latin Artist and Favourite Latin Album categories, the latter for his February album ‘YHLQMDLG’, a surprise release that dropped only 24 hours after its announcement.

Two months later, Ocasio released another surprise album, ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir’, yet again with only 24 hours notice.

The 26-year-old’s latest shows were only a week ago when he performed ‘Si Veo a Tu Mamá’ at the 2020 Latin Grammys, where he took home the award for Best Reggaeton Performance for his March single ‘Yo Perreo Sola’.