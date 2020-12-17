Bad Bunny cast in new action film ‘Bullet Train’ alongside Brad Pitt

Bad Bunny is reportedly set to star in a new action film titled Bullet Train, alongside big acting names like Brad Pitt, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor Johnson.

Deadline broke the news earlier today (December 17), reporting Bad Bunny – real name Benito Ocasio – will be joining a cast that also includes Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka and Andrew Koji.

David Leith (Hobbs & Shaw) is on board to direct the film and act as supervisor for the script, which is being written by Zak Olkewicz. Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka.

Bullet Train will mark Ocasio’s second film appearance, having previously been announced as a cast member of American Sole, a film about entrepreneurs behind a sneaker app starring Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

It’s been a busy year musically for Ocasio too, releasing a staggering three separate albums. His first, ‘YHLQMDLG‘, dropped in February and earned the rapper a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album.

He followed that up with a compilation album of unreleased tracks, ‘Las que no iban a salir‘, before dropping an entire new album ‘El Último Tour del Mundo‘ late last month.

Bad Bunny was also named as Spotify’s most-streamed artist globally throughout 2020, with ‘YHLQMDLG’ being the platform’s most-streamed album.

In November, he had to cancel a performance at the American Music Awards after testing positive for coronavirus.