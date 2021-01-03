Bad Bunny features wrestler Booker T in music video for ‘Booker T’

Bad Bunny has recruited wrestler Booker T – subject of his song ‘Booker T’ – for a new music video, released yesterday (January 2).

Taken from Bad Bunny’s third studio album, ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’, ‘Booker T’ featured on the 16-track November 2020 release.

In the track, Bad Bunny declares he’s at the top of his game, not unlike WWE wrestling legend Booker T, real name Robert Booker Tio Huffman.

The video doesn’t just run with a reference to the pro wrestler. Instead, we see Bad Bunny – aka Benito Ocasio – rapping around Booker T himself before the stocky wrestler gives in to the rhythm and partakes in a bit of dancing.

Watch the video for ‘Booker T’ below:

Other famous guests have made appearances in a handful of videos for ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ tracks.

For the star-studded ‘Yo Visto Asi’, Bad Bunny welcomed Ricky Martin, Sofia Vergara, Karol G and more to the official video for the track.

In the video for the Puerto Rican rapper’s third track ‘Hoy Cobré’, none other than Snoop Dogg made a cameo as a store manager who comes to Bad Bunny’s aid.

Last month it was announced that Bad Bunny will feature in a forthcoming action film, Bullet Train, alongside Brad Pitt.

The film, set to be directed by David Leith (Hobbs & Shaw), will also star Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Joey King, and will follow Bad Bunny’s acting debut, American Sole, which is still in pre-production.