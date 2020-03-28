Bad Bunny gets a drag makeover in ‘Yo Perreo Sola’ video

Bad Bunny has shared a new video for ‘Yo Perreo Sola’, which features the star in full drag.

The Puerto Rican rapper released his latest album ‘YHLQMDLG’ last month, from which the track is taken.

The video, which was co-directed by Stillz and Bad Bunny, opens with the star dressed in red patent heeled boots and matching skirt and top. Later, he’s seen dressed in a long wig and floral print dress and leggings. Watch the video below.

The clip follows the rapper bringing attention to the murder of a transgender woman with his appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. During the show, he wore a shirt emblazoned with words in Spanish that translate to: “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt.”

The shirt referenced the murder of Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, also known as Alexa, who was shot and killed in Puerto Rico in January after using a women’s bathroom.

Bad Bunny’s latest album ‘YHLQMDLG’ was released on February 28 after only being announced the day before. The title stands for “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana”, which translates to “I do what I want to do”. The record follows his 2019 debut solo album ‘X 100PRE’ and features collaborations with Daddy Yankee and more.

Prior to the Fallon performance and the release of the new album, Bad Bunny joined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez last month for a duet during the pair’s Superbowl halftime show at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.