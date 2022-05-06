Bad Bunny goes on a carefree road trip in music video for ‘Moscow Mule’

Bad Bunny has released his new album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ today (May 6), sharing a music video for lead single ‘Moscow Mule’ to mark the occasion.

The clip was directed by Bad Bunny’s longtime collaborator Stillz, and opens with the reggaeton star being picked up by a woman for a carefree road trip together. They drive, hang out and party before she leaves him alone in a dark, high-rise apartment.

They’re later reunited at the end of the clip, completely naked and frolicking on a tropical beach. Watch it below.

‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, which translates to ‘A Summer Without You’, is Bad Bunny’s fourth record, and the follow-up to 2020’s ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’. He announced the new album last month through a classified car advert, which included a phone number for fans to dial.

The new LP, produced with MAG, Tainy, and more, comprises 23 tracks, including a number collaborations: ‘Me Porto Bonito’ with Chencho Corleone, ‘Tarot’ with Jhayco, ‘Andrea’ with Buscabulla and ‘La Corriente’ with Tony Dize.

Later this year the Puerto Rican rapper will head off on his first North and South American stadium tour from August through to December. He’ll be joined by Alesso and Diplo at select shows.

Bad Bunny has been making more of a foray into acting of late, having recently appeared alongside Brad Pitt in the trailer for David Leitch’s Bullet Train. Last month, it was also announced that he’ll be starring in an upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, playing a wrestler with superhuman strength, El Muerto.