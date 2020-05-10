Bad Bunny releases surprise new album ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir’

Bad Bunny has surprise-released new album, ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir’, just two months after his last record.

The new album arrived unannounced, although the star had been previewing a range of new tracks on his Instagram Live in recent broadcasts.

The 10-track record features collaborations with the likes of Nicky Jam, Don Omar, Zion & Lennox, Jhay Cortez, Yandel, and his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, as well as the recently released track ‘En Casita’. According to Rolling Stone, it was partially recorded during the current coronavirus quarantine.

Remezcla reports the title translates to ‘The [tracks] That Weren’t Going To Be Released’. Listen to ‘Las Que No Iban a Salir’ below.

The record follows Bad Bunny’s last album ‘YHLQMDLG’, which was released on February 28 – one day after the Puerto Rican musician announced it was on the way. The title stands for ‘Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana’, which translates to “I do what I want to do”.

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny drew attention to the murder of a transgender Puerto Rican woman called Alexa during his performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. His outfit for the performance included a skirt and a t-shirt that read: “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt” in Spanish.

In March, the star released a video for the track ‘Yo Perreo Sola’, which saw him dressed in drag. It opened with the musician dressed in red patent heeled boots and matching skirt and top, later showing him in a long wig and floral print dress and leggings.