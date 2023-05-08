Bad Bunny reveals photos of injuries from WWE fight

Bad Bunny has showed off his injuries after competing in his first WWE fight at the weekend.

The Puerto Rican superstar took part in his first ever solo wrestling match on Saturday (May 6), going up against Damien Priest during WWE’s Street Fight In San Juan.

The reggaeton star has been a frequent visitor to the world of WWE over the years, appearing during 2021’s Wrestlemania and Royal Rumble events. He returned to wrestling earlier this year, taking on Brock Lesnar, but last night he headlined his own solo match against former tag team partner Priest.

WWE’s Street Fight In San Juan took place in Bad Bunny’s own Puerto Rico. Because it was a “street fight” match, weapons were allowed throughout the fight, and other wrestlers could get involved.

Taking to Instagram after the event, Bad Bunny shared a photo of countless bruises and scratches on his back from the event.

See them, alongside footage from the event, below.

Bad Bunny shows the bruises he got from last night at #WWEBacklash on his Instagram pic.twitter.com/0C8V7GZsVD — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) May 7, 2023

Last month, Bad Bunny headlined Coachella alongside Blackpink and Frank Ocean. During his first, history-making set, Bad Bunny brought out Post Malone, Jhay Cortez and Jowell & Randy before making a guest appearance during Gorillaz‘s set at the second weekend of the festival.

He also apologised to Harry Styles after “dissing” him with his onscreen visuals. A message was displayed during Bad Bunny’s first headline set that read “goodnight benito could do As It Was but Harry could never do El Apagon,” but it was replaced by another that said “Sorry Harry. It was a mistake from my team. We love you. <3” for his second performance.