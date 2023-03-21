Bad Bunny sued by ex-girlfriend for using her voice memo in songs without permission

Bad Bunny is being sued by his ex-girlfriend for the alleged unauthorised use of one of her voice recordings in his music, it has been reported.

Per Pitchfork, the audio clip in question appears on the Puerto Rican artist’s 2016 single ‘Pa Ti’, as well as the song ‘Dos Mil 16’ from his fourth and latest studio album, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ (2022).

The message hears Bunny’s former partner Carliz De La Cruz Hernández saying “Bad Bunny, baby”.

De La Cruz reportedly filed a lawsuit against the rapper/singer this month in a Puerto Rico court. She claims that both her voice and the phrase – which she allegedly came up with – were being used without her permission.

According to Pitchfork, De La Cruz is seeking $40million (£33m) in compensation.

A translation of the lawsuit reads: “Thousands of people have commented directly on Carliz’s social media networks, as well as every time she goes to a public place, about ‘Bad Bunny, baby’.

“This has caused, and currently causes, De La Cruz to feel worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed and anxious.”

Also being sued are Bad Bunny’s label Rimas Entertainment and his manager, Noah Kamil Assad Byrne.

Bad Bunny and De La Cruz are said to have been together between 2011 and 2017. The lawsuit claims that the phrase “Bad Bunny, baby” first emerged in 2015, with the star later asking De La Cruz to record herself saying it.

It is alleged that Bad Bunny often sought De La Cruz’ input while he was writing songs during their relationship. Additionally, the suit claims that his ex was in charge of taking care of invoices, managing contracts and scheduling events.

De La Cruz has claimed that a representative for Bad Bunny had previously contacted her in a bid to gain permission to use her voice recording in a track. The complaint states that she refused an offer of $2,000 to buy the clip, and asked to discuss a contract for licensing her voice.

“De La Cruz reiterated that the only way to formalize an agreement is if this was done in writing,” the lawsuit reads.

She claims that she and the rep met up to listen to the track, but she once again refused to authorise the use of the memo. De La Cruz allegedly did not feel comfortable with appearing on the song.

The day before ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ was released last May, the representative sent Bad Bunny’s ex a contract that was “excessively comprehensive, so she felt cheated”, per the lawsuit.

Another Rimas employee then allegedly sent a different contract seeking performing to use the voice message in ‘Dos Mil 16’, and retroactively ‘Pa Ti’ just hours before Bad Bunny’s most recent album came out.

The complaint claims that Un Verano Sin Ti was released one day later with the unauthorised voice memo included.

A translation of the lawsuit reads: “Since De La Cruz made it clear that she did not consent to its use, its publication constituted an act of gross negligence, bad faith, and, worse still, an attack on their privacy, morals, and dignity since all parties had and still have knowledge of these facts and even so decided to be reckless and break the law,

“Likewise, the publication of the song ‘Dos Mil 16’ without the consent of Carliz was carried out intentionally, in bad faith and for profit.”

Bad Bunny’s reps have not yet responded to Pitchfork‘s request for comment.

Last month saw Bad Bunny take home the Best Música Urbana Album award for ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ at the Grammys 2023. He also opened the ceremony with a live rendition of two songs from the record: ‘El apagón’ and ‘Después de la playa’.

Bad Bunny is set to headline Coachella 2023 next month alongside BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean.